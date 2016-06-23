June 23 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV :

* Said on Wednesday that it had agreed to acquire 50 percent of 4e, a company from the liquid soap business

* The transaction, for an undisclosed amount, is expected to close in the second half of 2016, subject to necessary regulatory approvals

