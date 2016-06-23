BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
June 23 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV :
* Said on Wednesday that it had agreed to acquire 50 percent of 4e, a company from the liquid soap business
* The transaction, for an undisclosed amount, is expected to close in the second half of 2016, subject to necessary regulatory approvals
Source text: bit.ly/28ODR0A
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: