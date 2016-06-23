Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand -Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
June 23 Methode Electronics Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.60
* Methode Electronics, Inc Reports fiscal 2016 sales and earnings
* Says fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 net sales decreased $14.5 million, or 6.4 percent, to $212.8 million
* For fiscal 2017, Methode anticipates sales in range of $820 million to $845 million
* Says for fiscal 2017, expects earnings per share in range of $2.11 to $2.35
* Sees fy income from operations in range of $102 to $117 million
* Maintain our five-year compounded annual growth rate target for ebitda in range of 9 to 10 percent over fiscal 2015
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to an almost 6 billion peso ($289 million) net loss in the fourth quarter.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.