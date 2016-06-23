BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust sets quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share
* Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Fourth Quarter Dividend
June 23 PExA AB :
* Sells PExA 2.0 to Uppsala University
* Order value amounts to 335,000 Swedish crowns ($40,960.05)
* Product will be delivered during Q3 2016
($1 = 8.1787 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for Opdivo (Nivolumab) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.