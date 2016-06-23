Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand -Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
* Accenture reports strong third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $8.25 billion to $8.5 billion
* Q3 revenue $8.43 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.34 billion
* Q3 net bookings $9.1 billion versus $8.5 billion last year
* Accenture PLC says consulting net revenues for quarter were $4.62 billion, an increase of 12 percent in U.S. Dollars
* Qtrly outsourcing net revenues were $3.81 billion, an increase of 4 percent in U.S. Dollars
* Now expects operating margin for full fiscal year to be 14.6 percent
* For fiscal 2016, company continues to expect operating cash flow to be in range of $4.1 billion to $4.4 billion
* Accenture PLC says gross margin for quarter was 31.9 percent, compared with 32.5 percent for Q3 last year
* Outlook for full 2016 fiscal year now assumes a foreign-exchange impact of negative 4.5 percent compared with fiscal 2015
* Accenture PLC says company now expects FY 2016 diluted EPS to be in range of $6.03 to $6.07 on a GAAP basis
* Accenture PLC says company now expects FY 2016 diluted EPS to be in range of $5.29 to $5.33 on an adjusted basis
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.32, revenue view $32.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 2015 earnings per share $1.30 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to an almost 6 billion peso ($289 million) net loss in the fourth quarter.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.