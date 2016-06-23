June 23 (IFR) - Hopes that the IPO of Societe des Ciments de Ain El Kebira would continue the rapid expansion of the Algiers Stock Exchange have been dashed by a lack of interest.

The AD18.95bn (US$172.4m) IPO closed on June 13 but was cancelled on Monday as there was demand for only 5% of the shares on offer.

In total, 11.85m shares were offered, but institutions ordered only 131,608 shares and retail subscriptions totalled 479,872 shares. Sixty percent of the deal had been earmarked for institutions but only 36 orders came in with an average size of AD5.8m - a little over US$50,000.

Shares were offered at a fixed AD1,600, which the company calculated as a 12.6% discount to cashflows for 2015-20. The cement company would have secured a 35% free-float on debut and intended to use the funds to increase production capacity.

The deal was also set to be another transformative move for the Algiers exchange. Biopharm floated in April, becoming the fifth stock to list on the ASE. Biopharm's AD6.25bn float on debut was double the combined float of the four companies already listed.

Looking at the total capitalisation of the companies on the exchange, rather than the value of the free-floats, SCAEK was an ambitious transaction. SCAEK was priced with a market capitalisation of AD54bn, while the total capitalisation of the five listed stock on ASE adds up to nearly AD53bn.

Two more IPOs had also been expected to follow SCAEK, for CAAR (Compagnie Algerienne d'Assurance et de Reassurance) and infrastructure company Cosider Carrieres, to continue the emergence of this frontier market.

Banque Exterieure d'Algerie led the SCAEK deal with eight additional bookrunners - Banque de Developpement Local, Banque de l'Agriculture et du Developpement Rural, Banque Nationale d'Algerie, BNP Paribas El Djazair, CNEP Banque, Credit Populaire d'Algerie, Societe Generale and Tell Markets. (Reporting by Owen Wild)