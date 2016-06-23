June 23 Groupe Fnac

* Statement re offer for darty plc

* Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and Natixis have entered into a global transfer certificate evidencing these lender of record transfers

* Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and Natixis have successfully syndicated eur 1,350,000,000 of committed funds pursuant to senior facilities agreement dated 20 April 2016, as amended on 24 April 2016

* Details of syndicate banks are set out in global transfer certificate.

* In addition, as part of syndication process eur 200,000,000 of commitments under bridge facility have been made available as a term facility