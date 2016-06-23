UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Groupe Fnac
* Statement re offer for darty plc
* Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and Natixis have entered into a global transfer certificate evidencing these lender of record transfers
* Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and Natixis have successfully syndicated eur 1,350,000,000 of committed funds pursuant to senior facilities agreement dated 20 April 2016, as amended on 24 April 2016
* Details of syndicate banks are set out in global transfer certificate.
* In addition, as part of syndication process eur 200,000,000 of commitments under bridge facility have been made available as a term facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources