UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA :
* Said on Wednesday changes auditor to PricewaterhouseCoopers from KPMG
* Says its current auditor KPMG said, according to US regulations, has lost necessary independence required to carry out audit services for Compania Cervecerias Unidas
Source text: bit.ly/28OducA
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources