June 23 Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA :

* Said on Wednesday changes auditor to PricewaterhouseCoopers from KPMG

* Says its current auditor KPMG said, according to US regulations, has lost necessary independence required to carry out audit services for Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Source text: bit.ly/28OducA

