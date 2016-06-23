BRIEF-Visa says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more-conf call
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September
June 23 Qvc Inc:
* New senior secured credit facility is a multi-currency facility, provides a line of credit of up to $2.65 billion
* New senior secured credit facility replaces QVC's existing $2.25 billion bank credit facility
* QVC announces refinancing of bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September
CHICAGO, Feb 2 A group of U.S. chicken farmers sued the country's biggest poultry processors, including Tyson Foods Inc, for allegedly conspiring to depress their pay, in the latest accusation of improper collusion in the sector.
Feb 2 Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc reported its first drop in quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter billings well below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down as much as 20 percent.