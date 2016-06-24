June 24 Competition and Markets Authority

* Publishes final energy market reforms

* Over 30 measures will be brought in to drive down costs

* Concluded its energy market investigation setting out a wide range of reforms to modernise the market for the benefit of customers

* Investigation found that 70 pct of domestic customers of 6 largest energy firms still on an expensive 'default' standard variable tariff

* Has found customers have been paying 1.4 billion stg a year more than they would in a fully competitive market

* Suppliers will be ordered to give ofgem details of all customers who have been on their default tariff for more than three years

* Ofgem will also be given much greater influence over the detailed codes that govern the working of the market