June 24 Competition and Markets Authority
* Publishes final energy market reforms
* Over 30 measures will be brought in to drive down costs
* Concluded its energy market investigation setting out a
wide range of reforms to modernise the market for the benefit of
customers
* Investigation found that 70 pct of domestic customers of 6
largest energy firms still on an expensive 'default' standard
variable tariff
* Has found customers have been paying 1.4 billion stg a
year more than they would in a fully competitive market
* Suppliers will be ordered to give ofgem details of all
customers who have been on their default tariff for more than
three years
* Details of all customers on default tariff for more than 3
yrs will be put on a secure database
* Ofgem will also be given much greater influence over the
detailed codes that govern the working of the market
