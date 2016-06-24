LONDON, June 24 Britain has voted to leave the European Union, raising questions over London's status as Europe's main financial centre.

Major U.S. investment banks that use London as their European hub warned before the referendum that they could move thousands of jobs elsewhere, if Britain opted out of the EU.

And the European Central Bank (ECB) has signalled it could force euro trading out of London, the world's largest foreign exchange market.

Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley could move around 1,000 of its roughly 6,000 employees currently in Britain, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters before the vote.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of rival JPMorgan had told employees his bank "may have no choice" but to overhaul its business in Britain, where it employs 16,000 people.

The following details current staffing levels at the five major Wall Street banks in Britain and estimates of the likely impact, according to analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

JPMORGAN

Total Employees 234,598

(As of 12/31/15)

Employees in UK 16,000

Potential # of

employees impacted 4,000

Impacted employees

as % of total 1.7%

CITI

Total Employees 231,000

(As of 12/31/15)

Employees in UK 8,000

Potential # of

employees impacted 2,000

Impacted employees

as % of total 0.9%

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Total Employees 213,000

(As of 12/31/15)

Employees in UK 5,545

Potential # of

employees impacted 1,386

Impacted employees

as % of total 0.7%

GOLDMAN SACHS

Total Employees 36,800

(As of 12/31/15)

Employees in UK 6,410

Potential # of

employees impacted 1,603

Impacted employees

as % of total 4.4%

MORGAN STANLEY

Total Employees 56,218

(As of 12/31/15)

Employees in UK 5,000

Potential # of

employees impacted 1,250

Impacted employees

as % of total 2.2%

