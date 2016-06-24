LONDON, June 24 Morgan Stanley
* "The UK's vote to leave the EU is a very significant
decision which will have a considerable impact, the extent of
which will not be known for some time," Morgan Stanley says in
an emailed statement.
* "There will be at least a period of two years before an
actual exit takes place, so there will be time to implement any
changes required to adjust our business to the new environment."
* "Will continue to monitor developments very closely and
will adapt accordingly while prioritising the interests of our
clients, our shareholders and our employees."
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies)