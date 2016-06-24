(Adds index move)
** European banks plunge 10-30 pct after Britain voted to
leave the EU, in a shock result that hit world financial markets
** The fall wipes out >$130 billion off European banks'
market value
** Stoxx banks index falls more than 14 pct to hit a 3-year
low, and is set for its worst day on record
** Lloyds Banking Group (-25 pct), RBS (-26
pct) and Barclays (-27 pct) are the top fallers
** "UK Banks will likely face headwinds both from a
deteriorating domestic economy and likely higher risk premia
associated with a less predictable political and economic
landscape, as well as from concerns over their ability to
"passport" services into the EU," Citi says
** Nordic banks were among the least hit
** Brokerage Citi made changes to its Europe focus list by
removing HSBC, SocGen, UBS, citing these domestic sectors with
leverage probably face most downside risk from Brexit
** "The UK and Europe enter a new age of elevated risks.
Beyond the immediate economic damage as uncertainty weighs on
investment, political risks now loom larger than before,"
Berenberg says
** Britain's 2.2 million financial industry workers face
years of uncertainty and the risk of thousands of job cuts after
the country voted to quit the European Union
** "At this stage, we cannot fully foresee the consequences,
but there's no doubt that they will be negative on all sides,"
Deutsche Bank's John Cryan says