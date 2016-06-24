(Adds index move)

** European banks plunge 10-30 pct after Britain voted to leave the EU, in a shock result that hit world financial markets

** The fall wipes out >$130 billion off European banks' market value

** Stoxx banks index falls more than 14 pct to hit a 3-year low, and is set for its worst day on record

** Lloyds Banking Group (-25 pct), RBS (-26 pct) and Barclays (-27 pct) are the top fallers

** "UK Banks will likely face headwinds both from a deteriorating domestic economy and likely higher risk premia associated with a less predictable political and economic landscape, as well as from concerns over their ability to "passport" services into the EU," Citi says

** Nordic banks were among the least hit

** Brokerage Citi made changes to its Europe focus list by removing HSBC, SocGen, UBS, citing these domestic sectors with leverage probably face most downside risk from Brexit

** "The UK and Europe enter a new age of elevated risks. Beyond the immediate economic damage as uncertainty weighs on investment, political risks now loom larger than before," Berenberg says

** Britain's 2.2 million financial industry workers face years of uncertainty and the risk of thousands of job cuts after the country voted to quit the European Union

** "At this stage, we cannot fully foresee the consequences, but there's no doubt that they will be negative on all sides," Deutsche Bank's John Cryan says