June 24 Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa :

* Budget carrier Norwegian Air spokesman says Britain to remain one of its most important markets

* Says will await details of how Britain will transition out of the EU and how this will affect air travel

* Says "ambitious plans" for growth in Britain remain unchanged

* Says "we are disappointed that the UK has voted to leave the EU but we respect the views of the British public"

* HSBC earlier on Friday downgraded European airlines to reduce after Brexit vote, citing weaker demand for outbound UK leisure, business travel Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)