Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
* Aberdeen fund manager sinks on further outflows (Recasts, adds detail, updates prices at close)
June 24 (Reuters) -
* Hedge fund trade body AIMA says clear interest of UK members to have access to eu markets, investors; says will be heavily involved in negotation process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
* Aberdeen fund manager sinks on further outflows (Recasts, adds detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON, Feb 2 Citigroup said investment banks will remain the main players in hedging energy products even though oil majors are carving out a role in the sector as some banks cut their exposure.
* Boerse chairman says allegations 'groundless' (Adds detail, background)