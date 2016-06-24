BRIEF-Callaway Golf says Q4 sales up 7 pct
* Acquisition of Ogio International expected to contribute about $45 million in revenue for FY 2017
June 24 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:
* The company will repurchase $267.44 million worth of Eurobonds due in 2020 as a result of a tender offer announced on June 15. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Acquisition of Ogio International expected to contribute about $45 million in revenue for FY 2017
* Allegion's board increases quarterly dividend by 33%, authorizes up to $500 million share repurchase program
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter