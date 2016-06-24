LONDON, June 24 Bond yields in the wealthy
Spanish region of Catalonia rose on Friday after the UK's shock
Brexit vote raised breakaway risks in other parts of the euro
zone.
Catalonia, in the northeast of Spain, has been seeking
independence from the rest of the country, which faces broader
political uncertainty as voters head back to the polls on Sunday
six months after an inconclusive general election.
Yields on short-dated bonds issued by Catalonia were broadly
higher in Friday trade.
Two and three-year Catalan bond yields rose to their highest
levels since mid-April at around 4.44 percent and 4.29 percent,
respectively.
Five-year bond yields in Catalonia touched 4.69 percent,
their highest level in almost three months.
