** London-listed life insurers roil as Britain's vote to exit EU sparks biggest global financial shock since 2008 crisis

** FTSE 350 Life Insurance Index near 3 yr lows

** Index houses gaints like Standard Life and Aviva both -16 pct; life insurer Old Mutual down c.5 pct

** UBS, in a note, says it expects a lot of uncertainty and volatility for UK life share price performance in the near-term

** Note adds expect insurers will need to renegotiate its access to the EU Single Market

** touches 3 year low; worst day for Legal and General in 7yrs

** Other insurer in red, Phoenix Group -10 pct; St James's Place -12pct; Chesnara down 2 pct