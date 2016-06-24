Amid Beijing's "Silk Road" splurge, Chinese firms eye Pakistan
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
June 24 Merit Invest SA
* Miroslaw Stepien, the company's CEO, lowers his stake in company to 16.6 percent from 45.2 percent via sale of 760,000 shares of Merit Invest
* 760,000 shares of company were sold for 125,000 zlotys ($31,220) in total
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0039 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
* IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2017 MUTUAL FUND SALES AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.