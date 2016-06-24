June 24 Merit Invest SA

* Miroslaw Stepien, the company's CEO, lowers his stake in company to 16.6 percent from 45.2 percent via sale of 760,000 shares of Merit Invest

* 760,000 shares of company were sold for 125,000 zlotys ($31,220) in total

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0039 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)