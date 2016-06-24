BRIEF-IGM Financial SAYS TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $141.7 BLN AT JAN. 31, 2017
* IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2017 MUTUAL FUND SALES AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
* MediaTek plans to reduce reliance on the smartphone sector with a five-year investment in new technologies - Nikkei
* Over next five years, MediaTek will invest more than 200 bln New Taiwan Dollars ($6.18 bln) into chip development in seven new fields - Nikkei
* MediaTek Inc says seven new fields include self-driving vehicles,automotive electronics, as well as factory automation - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc will resign from her role on Friday after almost four years at the helm of sales and marketing efforts at the payments company.