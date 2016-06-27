June 27 SAPpeers.com SA :

* Said on Friday that it has signed a contract with Belgium-based Brainbridge Holding BVBA for IT services

* Estimates that the contract can generate about 0.3 million zlotys ($74,200) in FY 2016 and 0.6 million zlotys in FY 2017

* Both parties plan to extend the scope of the contract what might also result in an increase in the number of orders for SAPpeers.com

($1 = 4.0432 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)