REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
June 27 Property Lease Fund SA :
* Said on Friday that it filed a modified motion on June 24 for the opening of the accelerated arrangement proceedings as Wroclaw Court states an irregularity in its previous partial accelerated arrangement proceedings motion
* The modifications will cover only the bondholders of the company's series B,C, D and E bonds
* The company applied for the opening of the partial accelerated arrangement proceedings on May 30
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.