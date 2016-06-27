LONDON, June 27 UK shares opened lower on Monday, extending losses from the previous session after Britain's vote to leave the European Union hurled Britain into political uncertainty.

Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index opened 0.8 percent lower at 6,091.94 points, while the mid cap FTSE 250 was down 0.6 percent at the open.

UK housebuilders were among the top fallers, with Berkeley Group, Taylor Wimpey Barratt Developments and Persimmon down between 3.3 percent to 7.5 percent.

Budget airline easyJet fell nearly 10 percent after it warned on third-quarter profit, saying that the vote to leave the EU made the outlook for the second half of the year uncertain.

Among the small caps, Foxtons fell 12.5 percent after it said Brexit would prolong uncertainty in the property market.

(Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Alistair Smout)