BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
June 27 (Reuters) -
* Gulf investment firm Investcorp together with its portfolio company SecureLink Group NV have agreed to buy Coresec Systems
* Established in 2003, Coresec is one of Scandinavia's largest managed cyber security service providers
* Company offers integrated cyber security solutions and managed services to corporates and institutions
* Coresec marks Investcorp's second acquisition in Scandinavia in less than a year, having previously acquired Swedish POC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says