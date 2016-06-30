* Brexit to push UK managers to originator structure

* Pause in the market as managers scramble to adjust

* New hurdle shifts focus away from draft proposals

By Mariana Ionova and Kristen Haunss

LONDON/NEW YORK, June 30 (IFR) - UK CLO managers could change strategies to keep their "skin in the game" for fear of running afoul of European Union risk retention rules in the wake of a UK decision to leave the bloc.

While the terms of the UK's divorce from the EU are not yet clear, UK-based CLO managers could lose their "passported" status if the country was to leave the European Economic Area, forcing them into a controversial risk retention technique called an "originator" structure.

As managers navigate the regulatory risks around Brexit, market participants expect issuance to slow to a crawl save for deals from managers like CVC Credit Partners that already use the originator technique.

"There is a scenario where conceivably the transactions issued today could become non-compliant," said Franz Ranero, partner at Allen & Overy with a focus on CLOs.

"That will most likely result is some deals adopting a slightly more complicated retention structure to cover off that risk."

Under current regulation, issuers must hold 5% of their deals to align their interests with those of investors. The risk can be held directly via the "sponsor" route or through an "originator-style" structure, where a separately capitalised entity holds the risk instead of the manager.

Only entities that are part of the EU or the European Economic Area (EEA) can hold the risk directly. UK managers would likely be in the clear if the UK stayed in the common economic area. But a departure would push them to rely on the originator structure, bringing them into line with US managers who have coped with the risk retention rule in this way.

DAMAGE LIMITATION

UK managers have already begun looking at ensuring future deals they print are compliant no matter what the outcome.

While the originator structure continues to cause unease in some segments of the market, UK managers are hurrying to switch to it rather than risk having to restructure their deals at some future point.

"The obvious issue is that no rational investor is going to go along the sponsor route right now," said one UK CLO manager.

"The simple reason is they don't want to be holding non-compliant paper potentially, some years down the line."

The new regulatory uncertainty could be another setback for the European CLO sector, which already suffered a nearly six-week issuance lull earlier this year. Since then, a surge in demand has helped spreads tighten, clearing the way for managers to print 6.1bn in paper from 15 deals.

"I don't know how long it will take for us and others to get this structure up in place," said the CLO manager. "But clearly there will be a pause in the market."

DIVISIVE ISSUE

Although CVC and Blackstone's GSO have printed originator deals, the structure remains a topic of heated debate in Europe, with many investors and managers steering clear of this type of risk retention.

The main issue raised by critics is that this route allows CLO managers to dodge the burden of holding risk, essentially bypassing the rules.

After a five-year tussle, European policymakers last year signalled they may soften their stance and explicitly allow originator structures as long as the sole purpose of the separate entity is not securitisation.

But managers have been hesitant to make use of the structure, fearing they may alienate buyers or end up having to restructure their deals if the regulatory tone shifts.

While several market participants acknowledged the originator risk retention route may put off some investors from UK deals, some noted both buyers and sellers might not be left with a choice.

"None of the retention structures have a 100% bullet proof certainty today," said one CLO investor.

"They all have noise around them. So what are you going to buy? Sponsor deals, which have now been put into question? Of course not."

EYE OFF THE BALL

The fresh uncertainty comes just weeks after European lawmakers shocked the industry with a set of dramatic securitisation proposals ranging from a four-fold hike on risk retention to limiting market access to just EU-regulated groups.

Market participants have argued the draft measures, which are being negotiated in the European Parliament, would stifle parts of the securitisation market, including CLOs.

Last week, the market was dealt another blow when Jonathan Hill stepped down from his role as UK European Commissioner. Dubbed a "voice of reason" by some in the industry, Hill had provided a welcome counter-stance to some of the proposals.

Now, amid the fallout from Brexit, some warn pushback against the proposals could ease as the sector scrambles to ensure UK issuers do not fall through the regulatory cracks.

"The real concern is that the market takes the pressure off pushing its views on those changes," said Ranero.

"We're trying to keep people's eyes on the ball in relation to the big issue." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova and Kristen Haunss, editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)