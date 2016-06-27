June 27 Medica Sur SAB de CV :

* Said on Friday it had appointed Marisol Vazquez Mellado Mollon as a new chief financial officer (CFO) of the company as of July 15

* Vazquez Mellado Mollon replaces Sergio Uriel Rodriguez Rivera who resigned from the post, with effect from June 30

