* MIC Bidco SpA (Bidco) announced on Friday the provisional results of its mandatory tender offer on Engineering Ingegneria Informatica (Engineering)

* Bidco is a company participated by funds NB Renaissance and Apax VIII

* As of June 24, 2,656,241 Engineering shares, corresponding to 21.3 percent of its share capital, were tendered

* Bidco to own a total of 97.5 percent stake in Engineering

* The requirements of the law in relation to the right to acquire the remaining shares still in circulation are met

* The right to acquire ordinary shares will have as object 317,817 Engineering shares still in circulation, equal to 2.5 percent of its share capital

