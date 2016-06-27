Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 27 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA :
* MIC Bidco SpA (Bidco) announced on Friday the provisional results of its mandatory tender offer on Engineering Ingegneria Informatica (Engineering)
* Bidco is a company participated by funds NB Renaissance and Apax VIII
* As of June 24, 2,656,241 Engineering shares, corresponding to 21.3 percent of its share capital, were tendered
* Bidco to own a total of 97.5 percent stake in Engineering
* The requirements of the law in relation to the right to acquire the remaining shares still in circulation are met
* The right to acquire ordinary shares will have as object 317,817 Engineering shares still in circulation, equal to 2.5 percent of its share capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)