BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports January 2017 trading volume
* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016
June 27 Yields rose on Egypt's 1 1/2-year zero-coupon and three-year treasury bond at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank website showed.
The average yield on the zero-coupon bond jumped to 15.329 percent from 14.309 percent when it was last sold, on June 13. The yield on the three-year bond rose to 15.521 percent from 14.638 percent at the last auction, on June 13.
(Reporting by Ola Noureldin, editing by Larry King)
* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 VBS Mutual Bank, which made headlines last year after it gave South African President Jacob Zuma a loan to reimburse the state for upgrades to his personal home, plans to list on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange, its chairman said on Thursday.
* FY 2016 net profit of 58.7 million lira ($15.74 million) versus 51.6 million lira year ago