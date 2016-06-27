UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds comments)
June 27 AB Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt at webcast investor update in London:
* Asked about his view of customer behavior in wake of UK Brexit vote:
* "I think we will probably see some short-term reactions - that depends also on what sector you are into, what type of contracts you have"
* "But I don't think it will have a big, lasting effect actually."
* Says "uncertainty is never good"
* Says with acquisition-driven increase in scale, Volvo also became increasingly complex and bureaucratic.
* Says sees untapped potential in service market
* Says cost efficiency programme still running according to plan
* Says Volvo well invested and having capex running above deprecation as in past 15 years not sustainable long term Source: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Niklas Pollard,)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources