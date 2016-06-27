June 27 Top Kinisis Travel Public Ltd :

* Announces that the Group's H1 FY 2016 turnover is expected to show a decrease compared to H1 FY 2015

* Says this is mainly due to the agreement signed in 2015 for the Arrangement for the Cyprus Airways air ticket holders

Source text: bit.ly/28XRij8

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)