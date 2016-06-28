Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 28 DNA Oy
* Says has made a binding 120 million euro ($132.62 million)cash offer for all shares of Anvia Telecom and its four subsidiaries
* Finland's largest telecoms operator Elisa last month agreed to buy the business for 107 million euros
* Telia has made an indicative 130 million euro bid for Anvia Telecom
* In another rival bid, Finnish operator Finda offered 120 million euros
* Anvia board said last week it still backs Elisa's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)