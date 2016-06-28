June 28 Parcel Technik SA :

* Said on Monday that EQT Capital Limited reduced its stake in the company to 4.99 pct from 22.13 pct

* EQT Capital Limited sold 1.8 mln shares of the nominal value of 2.0 zlotys per share on June 22

* Midven acquired 1.8 mln shares for 183,400 zlotys ($45,600) on June 22

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0228 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)