UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 Protektor SA :
* Said on Monday that it shareholders meeting resolved to pay dividend of 5.9 million zlotys ($1.5 million) or 0.31 zlotys per share
* Previously it proposed a dividend of 4.6 mln zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0122 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources