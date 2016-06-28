OSLO, June 28 DNB Markets said:

* Updates interest rate and currency forecasts after Brexit vote

* Maintains forecast that Norway's central bank will cut its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point to a record low 0.25 percent in September, and that this rate level will be maintained until the end of 2019

* Forecasts GBPNOK will fall to 10.22 in September from current 11.33

* Forecasts EURNOK to strengthen to 8.80 in June 2017 from current 9.41

* Forecasts Bank of England rate cut to 0.25 percent in August from 0.50 percent, rate hike seen in 2019

* Predicts ECB rate cuts in September 2016 and March 2017, increased bond purchases (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)