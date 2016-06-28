June 28 (Reuters) -

** Bank Zenit holds on June 28 book building for secondary offering of 2.5 billion rouble ($386.28 million) BO-13 series bonds, a source in banking circles told Reuters

** Price range benchmark is not less than 100 pct from nominal value corresponding to yield rate in a year at 11.57 pct per annum

** The issue of 5 billion roubles due 2024 was placed in June 2014

Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7196 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)