BRIEF-City Developments to buy Ransomes Wharf site in London to develop £222 mln luxury residential project
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project
June 28 CEO of Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, says:
* Mozambique is a core market, expanding there is seen as a priority.
* Will seek to put the Mozambican unit Millennium bim among Africa's top 50 banks, now ranks around 60th.
* "We sincerely believe we can get to the top 50 in a while... But we want to grow well, in a profitable and sustainable fashion," Nuno Amado says.
* Millennium bim, which has an average 30 percent share of the Mozambican market, is 67-percent owned by Millennium bcp, while the government of Mozambique has a 30 percent stake. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves)
LONDON, Feb 2 Specialist insurer JRP is raising its new business margin guidance to more than 6 percent for 2016 after becoming more selective over pricing and risk and being helped by attractive mortgage yields, it said in a trading update.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 ING Groep, the Netherlands' largest financial services company, reported a better than expected 63 percent jump in fourth-quarter pretax income on Thursday, helped by one-off gains, stable lending margins and a growing customer base.