BRIEF-City Developments to buy Ransomes Wharf site in London to develop £222 mln luxury residential project
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project
June 28 OTP Bank Nyrt
* Sertorius Global Opportunities Fund bought 300,000 OTP shares on Monday at 6,200 forints ($21.73) each.
* Sertorius managed by CSAM Asset Management Pte, a company operating under the qualified influence of OTP Chairman and CEO Sandor Csanyi.
* Sertorius now owns 1.225 mln OTP shares, representing a 0.44 percent stake in the bank. Further company coverage: ($1 = 285.33 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project
LONDON, Feb 2 Specialist insurer JRP is raising its new business margin guidance to more than 6 percent for 2016 after becoming more selective over pricing and risk and being helped by attractive mortgage yields, it said in a trading update.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 ING Groep, the Netherlands' largest financial services company, reported a better than expected 63 percent jump in fourth-quarter pretax income on Thursday, helped by one-off gains, stable lending margins and a growing customer base.