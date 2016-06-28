BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
June 28 Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV :
* Said on Monday that it had closed the acquisition of Torre Cuarzo, an office building in Mexico City
* The property is currently under its final development stage and is expected to be delivered by the second quarter of 2017
* The acquisition price of the transaction was 2.90 billion Mexican pesos ($153.1 million) which will be paid with a combination of cash and CBFIs
* In addition, the company expects to invest another 474.0 million Mexican pesos to complete the construction for a total investment of 3.37 billion Mexican pesos
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.