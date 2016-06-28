UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
** Tineke Frikkee, who runs Smith & Williamson's UK Equity Income Fund, bought more shares in Next and BT on Friday - perceived Brexit losers which both dived >10% that day
** FTSE 350 General Retailers index saw its worst day in almost three decades on Friday (GBP weakness (high USD/EUR sourcing costs), blow to consumer sentiment)
** Next sources its goods in USD, but is hedged until Spring 2017, so FX will not impact its short-term numbers, says PM
** Next, which has been buying back its own shares in the past days, stages something of a recovery on Tuesday, +9.9%
** BT mainly hit by fears over pension fund, currently at a large deficit which could widen if markets stay weak
** However, BT has negotiated a 3-year cash inflow plan with its trustees and the next review of this scheme is not due for a few years, so cash flows will not be affected, PM says
** BT up c4% Tuesday (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources