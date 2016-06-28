June 28 Pesquera Exalmar SAA :

* Said on Monday due to shortage of raw production material, which is observed in the north of Peru since the middle of the 2015 and is affecting Consumo Humano Directo unit, the company decided to suspend operations in freezing plant Paita

* The halt will begin on the date of the statement and last until the company is able to fully use the installed capacity of the plan

Source text: bit.ly/28ZqQl4

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)