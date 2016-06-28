BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Algold Resources Ltd
* Algold announces $3 million bought deal offering
* Says underwriters shall purchase 10 million units in capital of corporation on a bought deal basis
* Says offering priced at c$0.30 per unit Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.