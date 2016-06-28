(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, June 28 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European stocks rebound after two sessions of losses

** FTSEurofirst 300 index extends gains slightly, up nearly 3 pct

** Insurers top gainers, Legal & General rises after Solvency II update

** Ocado soars following profit rise

** Chemicals company K+S slides after Citi cuts price target

** Worries over Brexit vote still linger

** S&P cuts Britain's credit rating

(Reporting by Kit Rees)