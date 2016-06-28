UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca faces falling profit while awaits key drug data
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds shares, further details on cancer drug competition)
June 28 CombiGene AB (publ) :
* Says its unit's, CombiGene Vet AB's, preferred name change to Panion Animal Health AB has been rejected by Swedish Companies Registration Office
* Record date for distribution has therefore been postponed
* Says new and extended strategy for CombiGene Vet AB will include acquisition and in-licensing of projects within medicine, medical device or diagnostic fields for which there is potential animal health commercialization opportunity
* Current sole business goal of CombiGene Vet is development and commercialization of canine (dog) application of CombiGene AB's gene therapy against drug refractive epilepsy
* Says next steps for CombiGene Vet include recruiting CEO, conducting share issue and preparing for IPO, among others
Source text: bit.ly/2917kGk
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds shares, further details on cancer drug competition)
* Initial public offering to raise up to 100 mln stg to support opportunities in healthcare and life science
Feb 2 Drugmaker Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen made the following comments during a call with journalists: