June 28 CombiGene AB (publ) :

* Says its unit's, CombiGene Vet AB's, preferred name change to Panion Animal Health AB has been rejected by Swedish Companies Registration Office

* Record date for distribution has therefore been postponed

* Says new and extended strategy for CombiGene Vet AB will include acquisition and in-licensing of projects within medicine, medical device or diagnostic fields for which there is potential animal health commercialization opportunity

* Current sole business goal of CombiGene Vet is development and commercialization of canine (dog) application of CombiGene AB's gene therapy against drug refractive epilepsy

* Says next steps for CombiGene Vet include recruiting CEO, conducting share issue and preparing for IPO, among others

Source text: bit.ly/2917kGk

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)