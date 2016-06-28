Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 28 Archos SA :
* Announces draw down of first tranche of loan given by BEI and issue of convertible bonds
* Draw down of first tranche of loan for total maximum of 12 million euros ($13.26 million) given by European Investment Bank (BEI)
* First tranche is 6 million euros and reaches maturity in 5 years
* Issued 1,500,000 bonds redeemable in shares with a nominal value of 1 euro each
* Bonds have a maturity of 10 years and do not bear interest Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/29c7oDQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)