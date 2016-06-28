Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 28 NoemaLife SpA :
* Dedalus buys a 100 percent stake in Ghenos Srl, owner of a 57.3 pct stake in NoemaLife
* Dedalus buys a 14.9 percent stake in NoemaLife from Tamburi Investment Partners SpA
* Dedalus buys a 11.1 percent stake in NoemaLife from Maggioli SpA
* Total of stakes in NoemaLife acquired by Dedalus amounts to more than 83 percent
* Dedalus to launch a mandatory tender offer aimed at the delisting of NoemaLife
* Dedalus is a producer of healthcare software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)