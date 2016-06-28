Energean choses TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli gas fields
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
(Corrects to remove reference to quarterly dividend as the company did not set a dividend)
June 28 Barnes & Noble Education Inc
* Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent
* Q4 sales rose 7.6 percent to $294.8 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 4.5 percent
* Sees for 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $50 million
* FY 2017 comparable store sales are expected to be approximately flat to 2.0% lower than prior year
* Sees for 2017 adjusted ebitda to increase by approximately 12%
* Qtrly total sales $294.8 million versus $274 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $284.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
