June 29 NunaMinerals A/S

* Said on Tuesday it had received notification that creditor had filed petition for bankruptcy of NunaMinerals with Court of Greenland

* Court meeting is scheduled for June 30

* Said it hopes to be in position to petition for compulsory payment composition proposal to be put towards creditors shortly thereafter

