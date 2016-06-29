June 29 HydroPhi Technologies Europe SA (Empower Medical) :

* Said on Tuesday that Equimaxx acquired 41,390,090 shares representing an 80.26 percent stake in the company on June 22

* Previously informed that Quark Ventures SA sold its entire 69.2 pct stake in HydroPhi on June 22

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)