BRIEF-Carnegie Technologies Holdings filed a motion in an Israeli Court against magicJack
* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - Filed a motion in an Israeli Court against magicJack
June 29 HydroPhi Technologies Europe SA (Empower Medical) :
* Said on Tuesday that Equimaxx acquired 41,390,090 shares representing an 80.26 percent stake in the company on June 22
* Previously informed that Quark Ventures SA sold its entire 69.2 pct stake in HydroPhi on June 22
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - Filed a motion in an Israeli Court against magicJack
Feb 1 Abercrombie & Fitch Co, which is struggling with a relentless decline in sales, said Fran Horowitz, its merchandising head, had been promoted to chief executive of the teen apparel retailer.
* Japan Communications says Softbank agrees to lease co phone lines for budget smartphone services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: