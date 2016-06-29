June 29 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :

* Said on Tuesday it had received 7 million euros ($7.7 million) in an issue of senior debt in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

* Said it had closed the first round of private debt placement for qualified investors

* The first issue (Series 1) consisted of one-year promissory notes, amounting to 7 million euros, and a coupon of 6.5 percent

* The funds to be used to support the ongoing development of the company, including potential corporate operations that provide added value and synergies

