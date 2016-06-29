BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
June 29 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it has been conducting negotiations to buy 100 percent of BPH TFI SA and as a result is signed on June 28 a term sheet with GE Capital EMEA Services Limited
* Term sheet gives company a two weeks exclusivity period to held negotiations for buy of BPH TFI
* Conclusion of transaction is dependant upon result of due diligence process and getting approvals from regulators
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data helped to support Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Sunday while a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar dampened trading in Doha.
* Union National Bank Egypt applies for listing of issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.34 billion from EGP 1.27 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2jOhcLA) Further company coverage: