BRIEF-Carnegie Technologies Holdings filed a motion in an Israeli Court against magicJack
* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - Filed a motion in an Israeli Court against magicJack
June 29ICP Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday it signed a 1.8 million zloty contract with insurance company for organisation of a conference in the US and Canada
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - Filed a motion in an Israeli Court against magicJack
Feb 1 Abercrombie & Fitch Co, which is struggling with a relentless decline in sales, said Fran Horowitz, its merchandising head, had been promoted to chief executive of the teen apparel retailer.
* Japan Communications says Softbank agrees to lease co phone lines for budget smartphone services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: